PinkPantheress has announced details of a European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will tour her debut album across the UK and Europe in early 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 20 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will head to six cities in Europe, starting on 20 February in Dublin and visiting Manchester and London.

She’ll then headline dates in Paris, Amsterdam and finish up in Berlin on 1 March.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming debut album, heaven knows, which is due for release on 10 November.

Announcing the LP on social media, she wrote: “this album is an accumulation of music i’ve made over the last two years, with some beloved tunes that might sound familiar and some cutie features who i can’t wait to announce.”

“i love everyone here, i cried the other day thinking of how lucky i am to have people willing to listen to me, you are never taken in vain. to my fanpages, i love you, you’re always there for me and i will never forget about how safe you make me feel,” she added.

The release follows up her 2021 mixtape To Hell with It and global hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” featuring Ice Spice.

The track reached the top five in the US, UK and worldwide chart and has since been performed by the duo at the likes of Wireless Festival.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details for PinkPantheress below.

How to get PinkPantheress tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-ordered her album from the official store will receive access to a presale on 17 October from 10am. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Other presales taking place across the week include an O2 priority sale for customers with the app and a Live Nation presale.