Strictly Come Dancing: Layton Williams sets not one, but TWO records with latest dance

As if Layton Williams wasn’t already killing it on Strictly Come Dancing, his latest routine just saw him make history with not one, but two show records.

The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star has become a fan favourite this season, despite the “low-key trolling” he has been subject to online, nailing dance after dance with his partner Nikita Kuzmin.

But his Week 4 performance took the cake this weekend, taking viewers for a ride with a funky cha-cha-cha that saw Williams jump through the air and land in the splits.

As well as successfully dropping everyone’s jaws to the floor, Williams managed to wow the Strictly judges, earning a total of 37 points.

Layton broke records with this week’s performance. (BBC One)

The actor got his highest score from Motsi Mabuse, who awarded him a top score of 10 points.

As if that result wasn’t enough of a thrill, presenter Claudia Winkleman then broke the news to Williams that he had broken two records.

The first record was for the highest-scoring dance of the season thus far, marking a record for season 21.

And the second record was for the earliest ever full-marks score from a judge in Strictly history, thanks to judge Motsi Mabuse.

The judges weren’t the only ones impressed with Layton Williams’ performance. Viewers at home could hardly believe their eyes when the actor took to the stage.

Strictly’s one same-sex coupling, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, have been slaying the competition so far. (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Raving over the show-stopping performance, one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter): “Nikita and @LaytonWilliams make such a good dance partnership. Loved that cha-cha last night and I loved all the sass.

“Layton is a joy to watch, I just found myself smiling throughout that routine (and all the times I rewatched it).”

Another viewer tweeted: “Watching Layton and Nikita made me smile. Just fantastic pure queer energy, so good.”

And that’s exactly what Williams was going for, according to an interview he did with Digital Spy ahead of the series premiere.

“[I would like] the gayest, most girl pop group playlist you’ve ever heard in your life,” he told the publication.

“Just queen after queen after queen and icons – hopefully, they pick a couple of the songs I have chosen.”

In a separate interview with RadioTimes, Williams said his two main goals were to serve up LGBTQ+ representation and, of course, to slay.

“I want to represent me, I want to represent my community and go out there and slay!” he said.

Mission accomplished.Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21 October on BBC One.