Amanda Abbington was reportedly ‘fuming’ after the BBC refused her a live tour slot amidst pro-partner Giovanni Pernice allegations.

The Sherlock star quit the celebrity dancing competition due to “medical reasons” in October and notably didn’t return for the all-cast season finale.

Abbington had a rocky Strictly journey from the start. After joining the line-up in August 2023, past controversial remarks about the trans and drag community resurfaced, forcing the actor to take to social media to defend herself against accusations of transphobia and anti-drag views.

Now the actress will not be joining the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour travelling around the UK from 19 January to 11 February.

According to The Mirror, a source close to Abbington claimed she was “desperate” to take part and is none-too-pleased to have been purposefully overlooked.

Amanda Abbington is allegedly ‘fuming’ at Strictly Live Tour snub. (BBC)

“Amanda made it clear she was desperate to have a slot. It was a real blow for her and she was fuming. She felt snubbed,” the source told the tabloid, adding that she was furious to miss out on a dance with Strictly winner Ellie Leach and finalist Layton Williams.

You may like to watch

The news doesn’t come as a surprise considering her ongoing feud with former pro-partner, Giovanni Pernice. Last week, The Sun newspaper shared that Abbington had allegedly demanded access to rehearsal footage as she sought legal advice against the 33-year-old Italian dancer.

According to a source close to Abbington the screen star was left “broken and saddened” by her experience on the show.

“Everyone else was having a fabulous time, but she was really stressed by having to spend eight hours a day with Giovanni. She spent a lot of time crying and couldn’t sleep or eat properly,” they added.

On Thursday (11 January), Pernice seemingly responded to the ongoing controversy in an Instagram post.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent message of support of the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you Gio,” he wrote.

The BBC also responded to reports of Abbington’s footage request in a statement to The Mirror, saying they take “duty of care incredibly seriously” on set.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production,” the spokesperson added.