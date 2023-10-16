Tributes pour in for ‘Three’s Company’ star Suzanne Somers dead at 76

Tributes are pouring in for Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers, who has passed away aged 76.

The actor died on Sunday morning (15 October), according to her publicist R Couri Hay – just one day before her 77th birthday.

Hay also noted that Somers had been living with an “aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Suzanne Somers passed away on Sunday, 15 October. (Getty Images)

The statement to People Magazine continued: “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on 16 October.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, as well as skin cancer.

The actor revealed to fans back in July that her breast cancer had returned, but her husband Alan Hamel confirmed to Page Six this August that she had been given the all-clear.

“But cancer is tricky,” he added at the time, “and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Somers was best known for her roles in long-running sitcoms Step by Step and Three’s Company.

She also appeared in 1970s television shows like The Six Million Dollar Man, The Rockford Files, and Magnum Force.

Suzane is survived by her husband Alan Hamel. (Getty Images)

Somers also famously stirred up some slight controversy in 2015 when she accidentally outed singer Barry Manilow as gay before he had publicly come out.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, Somers spoke about Manilow’s wedding to husband Garry Kief. Thankfully, Manilow held no hard feelings toward her.

“His husband got very mad at me,” the actress told Andy Cohen in a 2017 Watch What Happens Live appearance, recalling her earlier blunder on the chat show.

“I said to Barry, ‘I’m so sorry. But Andy, you know Andy, he puts you on the spot.’ Barry said, ‘It’s OK.'”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight that same year, Banilow confirmed that he held no ill will toward his friend for unintentionally outing him, admitting that it had simply “never dawned on [him]” to come out before.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” he said at the time.

“When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Fans and famous faces took to social media on Sunday night to pay tribute to Somers and her legacy.

Sharing a photo of their famous interview, Andy Cohen took to Instagram and posted a series of red heart emojis as his tribute to Somers.

Andy Cohen took to Instagram and posted a series of red heart emojis as his tribute to Somers. (Instagram/@bravoandy)

Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to acknowledge Somers’ passing, writing: “This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I’ll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit!”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis shared a photo of young Somers to social media, writing: “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young.”

Somers is survived by her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce Jr, who she shared with her ex-husband Bruce Somers, her step-children Stephen and Leslie Hamel, and her six grandchildren.