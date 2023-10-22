Nun reveals she secretly blessed same-sex couple 15 years ago: ‘I would do it again’

A Catholic nun has revealed that she secretly blessed a same-sex couple 15 years ago – long before the Pope Francis indicated that same-sex couples could receive blessings – and she’d do it again.

Roman Catholic Sister Anna Koop blessed the couple, one of whom was a personal friend, 15 years ago because they were in love and “Jesus did not say love was confined.”

The 85-year-old told CBS News that she was aware she might face consequences from the Church, but went ahead with with the private blessing anyway. In her own words, she “blessed the love they celebrate”.

In early October, LGBTQ+ groups praised Pope Francis for saying that same-sex couples could have their unions blessed.

Sister Koop, who became a nun in the late 1960s and has spent her career mainly in Denver, focussing on homelessness and poverty, said the Pope’s support of same-sex couple blessings made her feel that her blessing 15 years ago has been supported.

She said she never experienced consequences over the secret blessing and still keeps in touch with the couple. They are still together and have two children.

Sister Koop doesn’t regret her actions.

“I did it once and I would do it again,” she said.

In the Church of England, however, blessing services for same-sex couples may be a considerable way off.

The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, has said it’s unlikely that such services will take place before 2025.

The delay comes amid what Mullally called a “time of uncertainty” for the Church due to division over the General Synod – the Church of England’s decision-making body – announcing in February it would continue to prevent priests ordaining same-sex marriages, but blessings would be offered instead.

In a move towards increased inclusivity, in January the Church of England formally apologised for its historically “hostile” treatment of LGBTQ+ people.