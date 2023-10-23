Adele announces extra dates and tickets for her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has announced new Las Vegas residency dates – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The singer has confirmed more shows as part of her Weekends with Adele series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates will take place between 19 January and 15 June in 2024.

Tickets for the Adele residency shows will go on sale on 26 October via Ticketmaster.

Before announcing the dates she said on social media: “let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever.”

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” the singer said.

The show, which opened on 18 November 2022, has had some iconic moments so far.

From the singer politely declining a queer fan’s request to marry her – “I’m straight, my love” was Adele’s response – to the story of how she was “obsessed” with Big Brother and trans winner Nadia Almada.

“I was thinking about one time when I was in Greece with my best friend Laura when I was like 15. It was the final of Big Brother in the UK, and like I was saying earlier, things weren’t streamed then,” she explained

“So we were on the phone with her mum, who was in England, listening to the Big Brother final down the f*g phone, right.

“That’s how into it we were,” she added. “That was the year that a lady called Nadia won, and she was the first transgender contestant to ever win.”

The singer explained: “Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.

“All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life.”

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets, prices and more below.

When do Adele tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com.

Adele is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service to help fans get tickets securely and you can sign up at Ticketmaster.

Registration is open until 10pm PT on Monday, 23 October.

They say: “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and get more tickets to fans who are going to attend the show. Register for the Verified Fan Presale. It’s quick and easy, and it’s free to sign up.”

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for previous shows were priced between $85.83 – $683.07 plus fees.

It’s likely that the newly announced dates will be similarly priced.

She will finish up the latest run on 4 November before resuming Weekends with Adele in early 2024.

There will be 32 shows across the year, finishing up on 15 June, so there’s plenty of shows for fans to get their hands on tickets for.

What’s the setlist?

Spoiler alert, but this is the setlist Adele has been performing during her residency. Fans can expect to hear similar songs when she returns in June.