Zara Larsson announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details.

Zara Larsson has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The popstar will tour her upcoming fourth album, Venus across venues in early 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 11am local time on 3 November via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off on 16 February in Manchester and head to Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

She’ll then visit venues across Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna and Warsaw, with a huge headline show planned for Dublin’s Fairview Park in June.

The tour will be in support of her forthcoming fourth album, Venus, which is due for release on 9 February. It features lead single “Can’t Tame Her”, “End of Time” and recent David Guetta collab, “On My Love”.

Fans can also expect to hear material from her back catalogue including “Lush Life”, “Wow”, “Ruin My Life” and “Don’t Worry About Me”.

You can find ticket details including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 11am local time on 3 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her upcoming album, Venus from her official store before 3pm BST on 31 October will receive access to a presale. This will take place from 11am on 1 November and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Other presales taking place across the week include an O2 priority sale via the O2 mobile app from 11am on 1 November. There’s also Live Nation presales taking place across various dates.

You can check your local listing below for more info.

16 February – Manchester Academy – tickets

17 February – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

18 February – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

21 February – London, Roundhouse – tickets