Hello, Dolly! is heading to London in 2024 – and this is everything we know so far.

The production starring Imelda Staunton will run at the London Palladium next summer.

Theatregoers can sign up for ticket access now at lwtheatres.com.

The show will open on 6 July on the West End for a ten-week season, finishing up on 14 September.

Staunton said: “I’m delighted that we are announcing our new production of Hello, Dolly!, which is a truly joyous show.

“Dolly Levi is one of the great characters in musical theatre, and I can’t wait to join the company in bringing our new production to the iconic London Palladium.”

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)’s musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows.

The show features numbers including “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and the title track.

It’ll be directed by Dominic Cooke, who will reunite with Staunton following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017.

The Academy Award-nominated actress recently completed filming her role as the Queen in The Crown, which will air its final season this November.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get Hello, Dolly! tickets

Theatregoers can sign up for an exclusive presale on the LW Theatres website.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets before anyone else ahead of the general sale.

The on-sale dates are yet to be announced, but fans can expect updates very soon.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £20.