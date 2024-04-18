101 Dalmatians the Musical announces cast for UK and Ireland tour dates

101 Dalmatians the Musical has announced its lead casting for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

The show – which is based on the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production – will stop off at venues throughout 2024.

It will star actress and singer Kym Marsh who will take on the role of the iconic Cruella de Vil for the tour run.

Theatre goers can get their hands on tickets for 101 Dalmatians via ATG Tickets and the official website.

Marsh said: “I’m over the moon to be playing the iconic Cruella de Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?!

“Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life – and my dogs are very glad about that – but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat. Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath.”

It’s been confirmed that Marsh will star in the production during shows in Wimbledon, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast.

She’ll also appear in the role of Cruella in Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking and Cardiff.

Marsh will then finish up her run with dates in Southampton, Aberdeen and York, which wraps up on 9 November.

The production will open on 22 June in Wimbledon and stop off at venues across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and into 2025.

The musical – if you didn’t already know – follows the story of Cruella de Vil, who plans to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her new fur coat, leading to trouble for Pongo and Perdi and their pups.

The classic story is brought to life on stage with “with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, witty songs and irresistible puppies”.

Ahead of the tour’s debut this summer, you can find out everything you need to know about 101 Dalmatians tickets below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy, with tickets for Wimbledon, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton available from ATG Tickets.

For other dates you can check your local listing below or head to 101dalmatians.co.uk/tour.

Tickets for the tour are priced at £13.00 / £20.00 / £27.50 / £37.50 / £42.50 / £55.00 plus fees.