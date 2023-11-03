Hozier has announced details of a headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will play a string of outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland next summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour includes a show at Dublin’s Marlay Park on 5 July, with dates planned at Chepstow Racecourse and Glasgow Green.

He’ll also perform a headline show at London’s Finsbury Park on 7 July as part of the run, with special guests Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

It’ll see him continue the Unreal Unearth tour, which is about to wrap up in North America, before returning to Europe.

He’ll play a string of arena shows beginning on 26 November in Stockholm and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off in Liverpool on 10 December and head to venues in Birmingham and London.

It’ll then finish up with three headline shows at Dublin’s 3Arena across 19-22 December.

Earlier this year the singer slammed the introduction of anti-drag legislation in the state as “artificially-generated fear-mongering”, while performing at ‘Love Rising’ in Tennessee.

The singer said: “In a time of political repression and suppression and fearmongering, artificially-generated fearmongering and scapegoating, I feel that just telling the truth of who you are and being who you are and standing up for that and expressing that is a very revolutionary act.”

You can find out how to get tickets for his 2024 summer tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 10 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A number of presales are taking place across the week including an artist presale. This takes place from 10am on 7 November for those signed up to the singer’s mailing list.

There’s also an O2 priority sale from 10am on 8 November. To access this use the O2 mobile app. While a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am on 9 November for those signed up to their mailing list.

They’re priced from £45-£49.50 plus booking fees.