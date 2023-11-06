Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrate daughter’s first birthday

Rebel Wilson and her bride-to-be Ramona Aguma celebrated their daughter Royce Lillian’s first birthday over the weekend.

Wilson, who announced last year that she and her fiancée had welcomed a daughter via surrogate, pulled out all the stops for baby Royce’s milestone birthday.

Photos of the big day were shared to Wilson and Agruma’s Instagram Stories, revealing that the proud parents showered their tot with pink balloons, sweets, and a mermaid birthday cake.

Wilson also shared a photo to her main Insta feed of her and baby Royce in a church at what appears to be her christening.

“Happy 1st birthday baby,” she captioned the post.

The couple, who are currently residing in Sydney, Australia, were flooded with congratulatory messages wishing their daughter a very happy birthday.

Wilson had shocked fans this time last year when she revealred that she and Arguma had welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

In a post to social media at the time, the Pitch Perfect star announced: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma celebrated their daughter’s birthday over the weekend. (Instagram/@rebelwilson)

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Four months later, Wilson revealed that she and Agruma were officially engaged after she got down on one knee in front of the fashion entrepreneur during a trip to Disneyland.

Wilson has since revealed that she was so overwhelmed by her own proposal, which she orchestrated with the help of Bob Iger himself, that she collapsed.

“It was just beautiful and she said yes and I was like, ‘OK, great!’ Then I was so overwhelmed that afterward, we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed afterward,” she told Drew Barrymore during a guest appearance on her talk show.

“Because I’d never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life.

“I collapsed on the floor for five minutes. Then I go, ‘OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros and move on’!”

Ramona Agruma (L) and Rebel Wilson (R) got engaged at Disneyland. (Getty/Jeff Spicer)

Wilson and Agruma first announced their relationship in June 2022, after a journalist at Sydney Morning Herald threatened to out her.

While her relationship with Arguma hadn’t been a secret, Wilson said that she felt “forced” to come out publicly after the threat was made.

“Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly.”The journalist has since said he felt “genuine regret” for planning to run the story outing Wilson.