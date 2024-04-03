Rebel Wilson explains why she thinks Adele ‘hates’ her

Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson claims that British music legend Adele “hates” her and avoids her at events.

Writing in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, set for release in the UK later this month, the queer Australian actress explained that people used to confuse her and Adele earlier on in their careers.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” the 44-year-old star wrote in the memoir, via The Independent.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another… I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her,” she added.

Wilson went on to claim that 35-year-old singer Adele would “always quickly turn away” from her at public events, “as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds”.

The actress then suggested that Adele must have not liked being compared to Wilson’s famous Pitch Perfect character, “Fat Amy”.

Adele is yet to offer a response to Wilson’s remarks.

Adele. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Both Rebel Wilson and Adele have embarked on their own weight loss journeys in recent years, with Adele losing 100 pounds between 2018 and 2020.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker said of her weight loss in 2021.

In Rebel Rising, Wilson writes extensively about her relationship with her body and how she decided to “get healthier” at the end of 2019, after a conversation with a fertility doctor about how losing weight would better her chances of having a baby via IVF.

Rebel Wilson claims ‘asshole’ Sacha Baron Cohen is trying to block her memoir from being released. (Getty)

Though much of Rebel Rising is about Wilson, her career, and her body, much of the media attention has focused on comments she makes in chapter 23 of the memoir.

Wilson writes in the chapter about an “a**hole” she worked with in Hollywood, which was revealed last week to be her 2016 Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

Wilson claimed that Cohen was attempting to prevent the publication of Rebel Rising over remarks about her experiences during the filming of 2016 film Grimsby.

A spokesperson for Cohen has stated that Wilson’s claims about her time working with Cohen are “demonstrably false” and are “contradicted by extensive detailed evidence”.

While Wilson’s memoir was released in the US as anticipated earlier this week (2 April), its publication date of 3 April in Wilson’s home country Australia has been scrapped, with the memoir “delayed” indefinitely.

HarperCollins AU, the publisher of the book in the country, told Yahoo Lifestyle that publication of the book had been “delayed” but no further comment would be offered.

Rebel Rising is due for release in the UK on 25 April.