Rebel Wilson has shared the heartwarming story behind her picture-perfect proposal to Ramona Agruma at Disneyland – including how she dramatically collapsed just minutes after.

The Australian comedian, 42, announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Agruma, 38, in an Instagram post on 19 February with photos of the spectacular proposal at Disneyland.

The couple can both be seen wearing matching pink and white striped jumpers, surrounded by petals and confetti in front of the world-famous Sleeping Beauty castle. We even get a close up of the gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Wilson thanked Disney chief executive, Bob Iger, and the Disney Wedding company for helping her pull off the “magical surprise”, which apparently took a lot of co-ordination.

In a preview clip from The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson explained that she called Iger personally to make sure the plans would go without a hitch.

“He’s the big, big boss and I thought, ‘Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland’. I had to get permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and I had a violinist playing Disney classics. It was very romantic,” she recalled.

The Pitch Perfect actor and Barrymore then both get down on their knees to re-enact how the actual proposal went down.

Wilson continued: “She said yes. And I was like, ‘Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?’ And I was like, ‘I may as well’. Then she was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And goes, ‘Well, you can’t be the only one on your knee’, so she got down as well.”

“Because she’s a giver not a taker,” Barrymore adds.

After snapping photos in the “happiest proposal place on Earth”, Wilson’s emotions got the better of her, making for a dramatic post-proposal theme park ride.

“It was just beautiful and she said yes and I was like, ‘OK, great!’ Then I was so overwhelmed that afterwards we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed afterwards. Because I’d never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life.”

The Bridesmaids actor added: “I collapsed on the floor for five minutes. Then I go, ‘OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros and move on’!”

The pair first announced their relationship in June 2022 when Wilson posted a photo with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Making the Disney-themed proposal even more touching!

The comedian’s hand was forced after Australian journalist, Andrew Hornery, threatened to run a story on her relationship before she had even come out. They have since apologised.

Wilson herself has shared snippets about her relationship and growing family over the past year, announcing the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, in November 2022.

But she’s also shared the harder moments. “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” she told the Life Uncut podcast.

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”