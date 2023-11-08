In case you missed it, Nintendo has officially announced that a Legend of Zelda live-action movie is in the works – and stans have already agreed that they need to cast Hunter Schafer.

The film, which will be directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner), will be inspired by one of the most beloved franchises in the gaming world, telling the story of elf-like hero Link who must save the kingdom of Hyrule and Princess Zelda from evil – typically the villainous Ganon.

Producer Avi Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spirderverse) revealed that it would “take time until [the film’s] completion”, but that hasn’t deterred excitement in the least.

A Legend of Zelda live-action movie is coming! (Nintendo)

In fact, shortly after the live-action film was announced, Nintendo’s shares jumped by 6.46 per cent, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with fans’ dream casting for the live-action film.

There’s a lot of debate over who would make the perfect Link – with names like Tom Holland, Jacob Tremblay, Timothée Chalamet, and Emma Corrin among the top contenders.

But, when it comes to Zelda, everyone seems to agree that there’s just one obvious choice, and that’s Hunter Schafer.

The actress, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, isn’t just a critically acclaimed talent, but she’s got the elven princess look down already.

In particular, what’s really doing it for fans is Schafer’s red carpet look from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Fans agree Hunter Schafer would be perfect in a Legend of Zelda live-action. (Getty Images)

Between the long blonde hair divided into two front pieces, the exposed ears, and the overall serve, it’s hard not to see the resemblance between Schafer and the video game damsel.

Pictures of her red carpet spread far and wide online shortly after the live-action flick was announced, and stans have since agreed that they wouldn’t stand for anyone but Schafer as Zelda.

Of course, any predictions on who could possibly be cast in a Legend of Zelda live-action film are purely speculation for now.

But it doesn’t hurt that Schafer has already addressed fans’ hopes that she would one day play the Hylian princess.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her Vanity Fair party look – and how excited it got Zelda fans, the actress said: “I mean yeah, that would be cool! Like an elf? And, I mean, I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game.”

It sounds like it will be a while before any sort of production begins on this film, so until then, let the campaigning begin!