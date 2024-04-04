Euphoria star Hunter Schafer comes alive in the bloody and brutal trailer for her first feature film, the queer, psychological horror Cuckoo.

The 25-year-old actress stars in Tilman Singer’s “bonkers” new film as Gretchen, a teenage girl who reluctantly moves to a mountainous resort in Germany, with her estranged father Luis (Marton Csokas), his second wife Beth (Jessica Henwick), and her half-sister Alma (Mila Lieu).

While Gretchen appears unsettled as soon as the family move to the resort, things go from weird to horrifying real quick. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire star Dan Stevens is the resort’s whacky owner and Gretchen’s father’s boss, Mr. König, who seems unfazed by the strange goings-ons.

Before long, Gretchen appears haunted by an inexplicable blonde woman – or entity – who stalks her as she rides her bike, and leaves her blood-spattered and bandaged.

Of course, her distant family don’t buy her side of events, and Gretchen attempts to flee with fellow resort resident Ed (Pirates of the Caribbean actress Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey), until the paranormal blonde woman puts paid to that idea.

In the newly released, two-and-a-half minute Cuckoo trailer, fans of Hunger Games star Schafer get to see her like never before – enduring even more trauma than her Euphoria character Jules Vaughn, and that’s saying something.

She suffers through numerous classic horror tropes, including being left alone in an otherwise desolate building in the resort, and a heart-pounding panic when the lights around her flicker unsuspectingly.

With a broken arm and a possible head trauma, she’s left to fend for herself from whatever spooky spirit is following her.

Then, she discovers a “shocking secret” about her family that flips her world even further on its head.

Needless to say, Hunter Schafer fans are well and truly seated.

“Hunter in the lead role, Dan Stevens being a creepy freaky freak once more, I cannot wait. I WILL be there,” wrote one fan on social media.

“Here for the Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens partnership I never knew I needed,” shared another.

Ayo Edebiri comments on Hunter Schafer’s post showing the trailer for ‘Cuckoo’:



“I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not August yet’ but I’m simply too seated” pic.twitter.com/WwpDPS6uVi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2024

I FEAR WE HAVE A HIT ON OUR HANDS!!!!! https://t.co/aO3yPMYgbs pic.twitter.com/bIjJAiPEkr — elena ౨ৎ˚ (@gaystargirlco) April 3, 2024

Even The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri has shared her excitement for the film, which is due for release in US cinemas on 9 August.

“I’m seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not August yet’ but I’m simply too seated,” she commented on the trailer.

Earlier this week, Schafer revealed that she has been asked to star in “tons of trans roles” but has turned them down as she simply doesn’t “want to do them”.

“I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” she told GQ.

“I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

“I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson,” she added.