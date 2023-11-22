Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon sparked fierce discourse online after using the term “bud” while interviewing trans star Hunter Schafer on The Tonight Show.

The 23-year-old actor – who first rose to prominence after starring in HBO high school drama Euphoria – is now storming the big screen as Tigris Snow in the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel adaptation, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Schafer is a longtime fan of The Hunger Games franchise and recently told PinkNews it was her “favourite book series in middle school.”

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Saturday (18 November), she proved her fangirl status by sharing an image of her in a Capitol resident themed Halloween costume when she was younger.

During the excited interaction, the transgender actress expressed her joy at playing a Capitol citizen in the new film. Fallon then showed a promotional photo from the movie featuring Schafer dressed as Tigris, saying: “This is really cool! Now you’re in Hunger Games! Congratulations, bud!”

On social media some fans shared their dismay at Fallon’s choice of language, considering the term “bud” traditionally has male connotations.

“‘Bud’ is NOT gender neutral. I have never heard anybody refer to a grown ass woman as ‘bud’ before. I hate Jimmy Fallon so much,” one person wrote.

jimmy fallon calling hunter schafer “bud” i am going to [redacted] — Official Lsies (@lsiesOfficial) November 20, 2023

“bud is gender neutral”



a slight minority of people might say it in a gender neutral way. but you obviously know it’s used exclusively for men most the time.



even if Hunter isn’t bothered, it’s still gross and telling of how Fallon views trans women. https://t.co/qRvY1CpQfu — dollarhyfttnf (@dollarnuftynuf) November 19, 2023

as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him



to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded https://t.co/gzrf9cIHCk — TheAverageGirlLovesFall 🍁🏳️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 20, 2023

nobody asked but i DO think it’s weird that jimmy fallon called hunter schafer “bud” — zero (@toygirl666) November 19, 2023

While others are pointing Fallon has used the term “bud” for countless guests including cis women such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Although most agree that the TV personality should have been more careful with his language on this occasion.

Jimmy Fallon literally uses bud with cisgendered women like? He just uses bud — Zach (@Psyoniczz) November 19, 2023

My nuanced opinion is that Jimmy Fallon’s drunk ass accidentally said bud cuz he was looking at the picture of baby hunter, but no “bud” is not gender-neutral in practice, people are not overreacting — Episode IV: A New Hope (@EpisodeIvy) November 20, 2023

Unless hunter personally said she was uncomfortable i think you are unnecessarily blowing it out of proportion based on your own ideas rather than being “considerate” of others. And idc about jimmy fallon but older men refers to others as bud all time regardless of gender. — omegaverse (@lesbtron) November 20, 2023

about the hunter schafer and jimmy fallon case, i'm really aware of cis people who call trans women 'dude, bro, etc' but we have to see how he calls cis women and in jimmy's case he always did the same to every younger woman on his show so yea, let's pay attention to the patterns — elisa (@pinkhasivna) November 20, 2023

PinkNews has reached out for comment to both Jimmy Fallon and Hunter Schafer’s representatives.

In her recent, exclusive interview with PinkNews, Schafer opened up about her excitement at bringing trans representation to the major blockbuster.

“It’s really cool,” Schafer said. “In general, [it’s] my first movie that’s come out, and it’s starting off with a bang. The way that Hollywood is moving with my community gives me faith that we’re headed in a good direction.”

“I don’t want to sensationalise it too much because at the end of the day I’m an actress,” she added. “This is what I do, so the trans element is really cool, but I’m just living for the fact that I get to do my art, work on my craft and that I’m getting these crazy opportunities. It’s really special.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now out in cinemas.