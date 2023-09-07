The highly anticipated prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is on the horizon and fans are already hyped to see trans star Hunter Schafer’s pivotal role.

It’s been more than 10 years since the original Jennifer Lawrence-fronted Hunger Games films, based on Suzanne Collins bestselling young-adult dystopian trilogy, first thrilled audiences.

Now, Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Tom Blyth (Benediction) will bring the story of Collins’ 2020 prequel novel to life as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and her mentor, Coriolanus Snow.

The first character posters, which were revealed on Wednesday (6 September), give us a full-length look at Euphoria star Schafer as Coriolanus’ cousin and moral compass, Tigris.

Schafer’s poster sees Tigris dressed in her Capitol finest, with a glistening baby-pink flare blazer suit, topped off with a matching belt and silver fringe.

Who is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer was born on 31 December, 1998, in New Jersey. The family later moved to North Carolina where Schafer grew up. Now a 24-year-old model, actress and LGBTQ+ activist, she came out as a transgender woman in her childhood.

Schafer came into the public eye for her LGBTQ+ activism and made it into Teen Vogue’s 21 under 21 in 2017 and went on to interview former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

She also broke into the modelling industry, working with major brands such as Prada, Dior, Gucci and Calvin Klein.

In 2019, Schafer landed her debut acting role in Sam Levinson’s hit series Euphoria, as trans schoolgirl Jules Vaughn, opposite Zendaya as her love interest Rue.

Who is Hunter Schafer’s Hunger Games character Tigris Snow?

Tigris Snow is a Capitol resident and the cousin of Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes President Snow, the main antagonist of the original Hunger Games trilogy.

In the original book, Tigris is characterised as one of the more down-to-earth members of the once-affluent Snow family living in Panem. She leaves her academic life behind to pursue a fashion career. As a 21-year-old aspiring designer, she becomes an apprentice for the harsh Fabricia Whatnot.

When Coriolanus begins his journey as a mentor for the 10th annual Hunger Games and falls for Baird, Tigris steps up to support him and offer fashion advice.

An 87-year-old Tigris, portrayed by Eugenie Bondurant, appeared in the final instalment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 in 2015. A prized stylist who holds a bitter resentment for President Snow, she helps to smuggle Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) into the heart of the Capitol during the climatic battle against President Snow’s forces.

Hunter Schafer is the first out trans actor to appear in the Hunger Games franchise

Fans are thrilled to see a trans actor like Hunter Schafer step into such an important role in the Hunger Games franchise.

“As a closeted trans kid who lived for The Hunger Games morning noon and night, this would’ve meant everything to me in middle school (but it still means a lot today),” film critic Zoë Rose Bryant wrote.

Many others have praised the casting decision.

The story is set 64 years before Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) set foot in the Capitol, during the 10th annual Hunger Games. We meet the morally bankrupt Coriolanus Snow aged 17, who pursues a life-changing romance with outspoken contestant Lucy.

The prequel shines a light on Coriolanus’ eventual rise to power to become the evil president and tyrant who faces off against Katniss when she instigates a rebellion after the 74th Hunger Games.

The cast also stars Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Zoe Renee.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is due to open in cinemas on 17 November.