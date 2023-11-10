Brothers Osborne star TJ Osborne made a rare red carpet appearance with his longtime boyfriend Abi Ventura this week at the Country Music Association Awards.

Before they took home their sixth Best Vocal Duo award, twin brothers TJ and John Osborne soaked up the spotlight on the red carpet, alongside their partners – TJ’s boyfriend Abi Ventura, and John’s wife Lucie Silvas.

TJ was dressed to impress in an all-black look, complete with a bedazzled jacket.

His arm was wrapped around Ventura, who went for a brown suede jacket with cream chaps and boots to match.

Beside the loved-up couple were happily married John and Lucie, who also pulled out all the stops with their looks. John matched his wife Lucie’s blue strapless gown with a blue blazer, pairing it with a pair of black leather trousers, an unbuttoned white shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat.

TJ Osborne’s longtime boyfriend Abi Ventura made a rare public appearance at this week’s Country Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Shortly before the two couples appeared side-by-side on the red carpet, TJ told Parade in an interview: “You know, people would ask me if [he and Ventura] were still together.

“And I would just tell them, ‘Yeah, we’re not very good at breaking up’. It’s a joke!”

Ventura typically opts to stay out of the spotlight, so not too much is known about the couple’s relationship.

But Ventura has been linked to the country music star since shortly after he publicly came out as gay in February 2021.

When he came out in an interview with Time magazine, Osborne explained that he had been open about his sexuality with his friends and family for quite some time, but had decided it was finally time to share his truth with the world.

Then, nine months later, Osborne and Ventura made their first public outing as a couple at that year’s Country Music Association Awards where Brothers Osborne, once again, won big.

TJ came out as gay in 2021. (Getty Images)

After the country music duo’s name was called out, TJ leaped up from his chair and kissed Ventura, in a massive milestone moment.

Taking to the stage with his brother after the kiss, TJ told the roaring crowd: “It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally.

“And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you.”

As TJ started to leave the stage, his brother chimed in: “Give this boy a round of applause.

“We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much.”

The following year, when the brothers were awarded a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, TJ gave an emotional speech about how widely his sexuality had been accepted by the country music community.

“I never thought that I’d be able to do this professionally because of my sexuality,” he said after accepting the award.

“I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way.”

He added: “Here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”