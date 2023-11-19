I’m A Celebrity: Five most shocking moments from the series premiere
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is officially back on our TV screens with a star-studded line-up to get us through to Christmas.
It’s been an eventful first episode, filled with snakes, skydives, and screams, but here are the top five takeaways from the series premiere.
Josie Gibson makes the first dig at Nigel Farage
This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was the first of (hopefully) many to make a dig at controversial contestant Nigel Farage within just seconds of meeting one another.
When the two came face to face in the desert for their first trial, they acted cordial at first, exchanging handshakes and cheek kisses.
But, when Farage told Gibson that he saw their participation in the show as an “adventure,” adding, “it can be easy, why not?”, Gibson couldn’t help herself and fired back: “It can’t be worse than Brexit, can it?”
No one is exactly thrilled about Farage getting this much airtime, with many already threatening to boycott the series because of his casting. But if viewers get to watch the Brexit campaigner get taken down a peg or ten, they might just come around.
Sam Thompson is so starstruck he forgets that he’s a celebrity too
Made In Chelsea alum Sam Thompson really is just happy to be here.
The reality star has not yet had any qualms about the challenges and trials that lie ahead because he has been too starstruck by his castmates – particularly Fred Sirieix.
Nella Rose divides viewers with petrified screeching
YouTube star Nella Rose has been like Marmite for I’m A Celeb fans so far.
While some are thrilled to see her on their screens, and already find themselves cackling along with her, others are already getting fed up with her shrieking.
It would appear that Nella Rose isn’t the best with wild animals, as the Catfish UK presenter couldn’t help but scream at the top of her lungs throughout her first challenge.
But others can’t get enough of her antics and hilarious reactions, and are already gunning for her to win the entire series.
Marvin Humes forced to skydive after pulling out of one with JLS bandmates
Singer and presenter Marvin Humes was forced to seriously face his fears alongside Nick Pickard and Jamie-Lynn Spears.
All three contestants took their bravery to new heights as they took on the infamous skydive into camp.
Humes admitted that skydiving was “the worst thing you could throw at [him]”, and he had once even pulled out of a group skydive with his JLS bandmates because he was so petrified.
But Marvin, alongside Nick and Jamie Lynn, made it safely to the ground, much to his relief.
“Un-bloody-believable mate. That makes you feel alive. I was scared about nothing. Wow. I can’t believe it, we’ve done it,” he raved after returning back to earth.
“I never wanted to do it and I’ve done it. To conquer that fear of heights! I think my kids will be super proud.”
Jamie Lynn Spears doesn’t get picked for the first trial
While watching the celebs make their way into camp, viewers at home could vote for who they wanted to take on the first trial.
When it was revealed that two campmates were chosen by public vote, most people, both in camp and at home, presumed that Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears would be the obvious choices – what with Farage’s shoddy politics and xenophobia, and recent revelations made about Spears in her pop icon sister’s new memoir The Woman In Me.
It was no big surprise when Ant and Dec revealed that Farage had, in fact, been picked by the public. But it came as a shock to everyone – including Spears herself – when Nella Rose was picked instead of the Zoey 101 star.
“What?!” cried Spears when she learned she had been kept safe.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues on Monday, 20 November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
