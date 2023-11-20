I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers have a new theory about how long Jamie Lynn Spears will last in the jungle – and it’s not looking good.

Jamie Lynn Spears, singer, actor and sister of pop icon Britney Spears, was one of ten stars to enter the I’m A Celeb jungle on Sunday night (19 November).

The series has only just begun, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the most controversial seasons of all time, thanks to ITV casting right-wing, failed MP Nigel Farage, and Spears – with fans furious about the latter due to her contentious relationship with Britney.

However, if internet theories are correct, Britney fans won’t have to endure Jamie Lynn for too long, as it’s believed by some that she will only last a few days in the jungle’s treacherous conditions.

Though Jamie Lynn managed to take on the first challenge of the series, skydiving into camp alongside JLS member Marvin Humes and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, fans reckon she will be forced “walk” from the show as the bushtucker trials intensify.

Throughout the series, celebrities will be voted by the public to take on trials, which potentially include eating animal anus, being buried alive alongside snakes, and swimming with baby crocodiles.

“Jamie-Lynn will have walked by day three, it’s so painfully clear,” one fan guessed on social media.

“I will be very surprised if Jamie Lynn lasts more than four days in camp. I think she’ll walk this week,” a second speculated.

“Some early predictions – I don’t see Jamie Lynn Spears lasting more than a week,” a third added.

Jamie lynn will do every trial then walk so obvious 😂😂 #ImACeleb — Stacey Peaks LFC (@PeaksLfc) November 19, 2023

Will the actress & singer Jamie Lynn Spears go the distance OR will she walk?! #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) November 19, 2023

Hopefully – she quit after 2 days on that other show, Special Forces and said she missed her kids, so then why is she here? 💀 — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) November 19, 2023

The Zoey 101 star has a history of leaving reality competitions early. She was cast on Dancing With The Stars in September, and was voted out of the show – which is currently still airing – on week two.

At the beginning of the year, she tearfully walked out of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test after just two days of special forces training, saying she missed her children.

In last night’s I’m A Celeb, Nigel Farage and YouTuber Nella Rose were voted by the public to do the first trial, leaving Jamie Lynn Spears to exclaim “What?” – astonished that she hadn’t been picked.

The first episode of the new series reportedly earned seven million viewers, which is down more than two million viewers from the opening episode of the 2022 series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Continues on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.