I’m A Celebrity viewers have already decided that Fred Sirieix is their winner just 24 hours after touching down in the jungle.

The First Dates maître d’ quickly stirred up support by being among the first of this year’s campmates to absolutely annihilate controversial contestant Nigel Farage.

A Eurosceptic and key architect of Brexit, Farage has long been a controversial figure in British politics for his far-right views on immigration, refugees, and multiculturalism.

He has drawn intense criticism for stoking hate between communities, encouraging xenophobia, using language relating to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, denying climate change, and suggesting that people with HIV should not be allowed to enter the UK.

Nigel Farage has been called out by his I’m A Celeb co-star Fred Sirieix. (I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!/ITV)

It’s for that reason Farage’s inclusion in this year’s line-up doesn’t sit well with fans at home – many of whom are boycotting the ITV series until the Brexit campaigner is ousted.

It turns out, his fellow contestants aren’t too thrilled about him setting up camp with them, either.

This Morning’s Josie Gibson got the first dig at Farage when the two came face to face before taking part in the first trial, telling the GB News presenter that, whatever was in store for them on I’m A Celeb, “it can’t be worse than Brexit.”

But Sirieix went a lot further once he got a moment alone with Farage, and was all too eager to tell the far right politician what he thought of him.

While the pair were sitting in camp – their new home for the next few weeks – Sirieix cornered Farage, asking him: “What’s the benefit of Brexit then? If you are an average person from Britain, what’s the benefit?”

Farage replied: “To know that we’re independent, we stand on our own two feet in the world.”

But the French TV personality wasn’t impressed with that answer and told Farage: “Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster. I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Acknowledging that some of the campaigning for Brexit did centre around immigration Farage conceded: “Sadly, sadly it was absolutely true. It was a poster showing mass young men moving illegally across borders.”

Not yet finished with Farage, Sirieix challenged: “But it was about demonising migrants.”

When Farage argued: “No it wasn’t. In your view it was, but it wasn’t,” Sirieix hit back: “It’s not only just my view.”

After watching the debate go down, I’m A Celeb viewers took to social media to commend Fred for saying what they were all thinking at home.

“Fred Sirieix is a legend. My king of the jungle,” raved one fan.

fred sirieix is a legend . my king of the jungle ‼️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xv5Ga2L72f — jas hates this part ୨୧ (@overstayedtime) November 20, 2023

“Fred attacking Nigel about politics is one of the best moments I’ve seen on reality tv this year. He spoke for the people. Fred to win,” commented a second.

Fred attacking Nigel about politics, is one of the best moments I’ve seen on reality tv this year. He spoke for the people. Fred to win x #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/RtepHMbol9 — philip (@mariahscracker) November 20, 2023

And this is why Fred has always been my fave. Keep flogging Nigel! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/C5hHzOoR3C — sim simma (@leizenomis) November 20, 2023

Others couldn’t help but wonder why no one else in camp had anything they wanted to say to Farage.

“Kind of need the other campers to bring the same energy that Fred is…like why are you quiet?” one viewer wondered.

kind of need the other campers to bring the same energy that fred is…like why are you quiet? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/O3YbHl1rTj — e (fan account) (@eswestside) November 20, 2023

The other campmates on #ImACeleb when Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage about Brexit: pic.twitter.com/lJIeqYQ8oz — Mary (@maryqueeny1) November 20, 2023

Until everyone else finds their voice and decides what they have to say to the man responsible for Brexit, Fred is the unofficial king of the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues on Tuesday, 21 November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.