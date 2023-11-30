Rapper Lil Nas X has teased that he’ll be taking his songs in a very different direction, revealing that he’s working on queer Christian music.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” hit–maker used X, formerly Twitter, to share a snippet of a new song, seemingly titled “Angels”.

In the caption of the video, he asked: “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” He is seen with long hair, singing in the middle of a road.

“Free from all this envy in me, I don’t want these feelings,” he declares in the mid-tempo track.

In response, some of his followers questioned how the chart topper could go from giving satan a lap dance in the “Montero” music video, to wanting to enter his “Christian era”.

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

He made it clear that it’s perfectly possible to believe in God while also believing in gay oral sex.

“Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d**k no more,” he said. “The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.

“Y’all see everything I do as a gimmick. In reality, I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways,” he added.

“Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y’all find a problem. Y’all don’t police nobody else’s art like mine. Y’all hate me because I’m fun, cute and petite.”

making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

not gonna lie i wanted to reinvent myself for this next era but sadly im still gay — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 29, 2023

It’s been more than a year since the star released single, “Star Walkin'”, and more than double that since his debut album Montero.

Over the past few days, he’s been teasing that something is coming soon, writing yesterday on social media: “Sorry I haven’t released music in two years, y’all. I forgot my Spotify login.”

He also said that he had wanted to do so something different.

“Not gonna lie, I wanted to reinvent myself for this next era,” he wrote, “but sadly I’m still gay.”

Fans have reacted with joy at the snippet of the new song, with some suggesting that it has also got them on their knees.

“This will have me on my knees killing two birds with one stone, if you catch my drift,” one fan wrote.

A second joked: “Lil Nas X’s new gospel snippet made me a Christian, idk how to explain it.”