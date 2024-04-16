Rapper NLE Choppa thanks gay fans and shuts down homophobes: ‘My music for all’

Rapper NLE Choppa has shared a message of support for his gay fans and declared that he has no time for anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Taking to X/Twitter over the weekend (13 April), the Tennessee-born “Shotta Flow” rapper thanked his queer fans for showing love for his latest single, “Slut Me Out 2”, and took aim at the hip-hop industry for its treatment of LGBTQ+ people.

“I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to ‘Slut Me Out 2’ and I simply want to say thank you,” he wrote.

“[I don’t care] what’s normalised as a rapper, I was raised to f**k with who f**k with you. So thank y’all for appreciating my craft… My music for all, we do no discrimination.”

Bigots swiftly appeared in the comments. “NLE gay, too. Now s**t going [too] far,” one somehow concluded.

The rapper was quick to respond, asking: “I’m gay for showing love?

“Y’all men lost, that’s why we killing each other every day cause y’all can’t show love and whole time y’all be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it. Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality, busta.”

NLE Choppa’s statement another step forward for LGBTQ+ inclusion in rap

Despite a number of hip-hop superstars coming out as LGBTQ+ in recent years, including Lil Nas X, Kevin Abstract, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler The Creator and Ice Spice, queer people are still often used as a punchline in some rap lyrics.

Most recently, J Cole faced a backlash for comments about a trans man in his recent Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Pi”.

Not content with simply standing up for the LGBTQ+ community, NLE Choppa went one step further by dragging those who equate dancing, having fun or being effeminate, with being gay.

Let’s talk about it ! Spread this we need answers pic.twitter.com/btdTo83Bg6 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 15, 2024

In the “Slut Me Out 2” music video, the star appears in a sparkling, lace shirt and dances about a mansion, while rapping explicit lyrics about what he’d like to do to himself, if he was a woman.

Speaking in a video shared on X, he suggested men should be able to dance without being labelled gay.

“It’s funny how in the 70s, the 60s men used to dance, bro, and it was, like, fun, it was happy. Nobody looked at them like they weren’t straight, nobody looked at them like they was less of a man,” he said.

“Now, it seems as if when men dance or show [themselves] having fun, it’s less masculine or they’re not straight. My whole thing is bringing fun back to music.”