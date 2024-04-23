Queer singer Billie Eilish confirms she’s coming to Fortnite

Billie Eilish could be set to rack up some Victory Royales after the queer singer confirmed she will be a playable character in the latest Fortnite update.

The Bad Guy singer is set to join the likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and more as an purchasable character as part of the latest update to the video game.

Parachuting to the main stage on 23 April, Eilish will debut in season three of Fortnite Festival – a Guitar Hero-style mini-game on Tuesday – alongside several of her songs.

The performer confirmed rumours that she would join the game’s roster in a post on X/Twitter on Monday (22 April), sharing a picture of her neon green character model, inspired by her trademark green hair, and the date of her arrival to the Fortnite Festival main stage.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

While usable in the mini-game, Eilish’s character will then be purchasable in the in-game shop using the game’s premium currency, V Bucks, presumably alongside a Lego variant, as with other skins in the game.

What Billie Eilish songs will be included on Fortnite?

Four Billie Eilish tracks will be coming to Fortnite as part of the season three update: “Oxytocin” will be an unlockable Jam track, while hits “all the good girls go to hell”, “Happier Than Ever” and “Therefore I Am” will be available in the shop throughout season three.

The singer came out publicly as queer last year

Eilish, 22, came out as queer in late 2023 during an interview with Variety in which she said she is “attracted to” women but feels intimidated by them.

“I love them so much,” she said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

The news that she had even come out came as a shock to her, saying that, after seeing fan reaction she “was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today’.”

When asked whether she had intended to come out, she said: “No I didn’t, but I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?‘ I didn’t realise people didn’t know.”

While Eilish seemed jovial during the interview, she later said in an Instagram post that the questions from Variety came as a shock and told reporters to leave questions about her sexuality out of interviews.

“I like boys and girls leave me along about it please,” she said. “Literally who cares.”