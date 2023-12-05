Brett Young announces 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Brett Young has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

In 2024 the country star will perform at venues across the UK and Europe in support of his latest album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

He announced the tour on social media, telling fans: “We’re so pumped to officially announce we’re headed across the pond in 2024.”

The tour will begin on 8 May at Oslo’s Rockefeller Music Hall and then head to the likes of Stockholm, Cologne, Hamburg and Utrecht.

The UK leg of the tour includes stops in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and London, finishing up on 24 May in Belfast.

The tour will be in support of his fourth studio album, Across the Sheets alongside music from his back catalogue.

It was released in August and features single “Dance with You” as well as a cover of Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take the Girl”.

The LP also features a re-recorded version of “You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me”, which was originally featured on Young’s 2017 self-titled debut album.

It’s also been confirmed that he’ll be joined by special guests across the run, which will be announced in the coming months.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale is taking place from 10am on 6 December for customers with the app, head to priority.o2.co.uk for more information.

A Live Nation presale is taking place from 10am on 7 December, to access this sign up or log in to Live Nation.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will cost £30, plus booking fees.