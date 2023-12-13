Andre Braugher’s seven funniest Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments

Captain Raymond Holt was the jewel in the crown that is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Andre Braugher truly brought the deadpan and hilarious character to life with his immense acting talent.

Baugher, who passed away Monday (11 December) after a brief illness, was instantly recognisable for his deep, resonating voice that would add drama to any line, as he was originally a Shakespearean actor. It was something he used often in his performance as Captain Holt, the fictional precinct’s no-nonsense Black, gay boss.

The character hated metaphors, passionately loved his husband, obsessed over corgis, carried out elaborate plans to one-up others and fiercely protected his squad slash family – especially Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg).

Across the show’s eight seasons, Andre Baugher brought life to the uptight and loving character, becoming arguably the best character in Brooklyn Nine-Nine with too many funny lines to count.

Here are seven of Captain Holt’s most iconic and funniest moments from his time as TV’s best stuffy cop turned loveable father figure.