The Emmy Awards have paid homage to Andre Braugher, Matthew Perry, and other entertainment icons during an emotional tribute to the stars we lost in 2023.

On 16 January, the 75th annual award ceremony looked back on some of Hollywood’s beloved stars who passed away last year during the In Memoriam segment of the show.

Singer Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty took to the stage to perform a rendition of Puth’s track with Wiz Khalifa, See You Again. This was then remixed with the Friends’ theme song I’ll Be There For You, which played over Perry’s tribute image in an emotional end to the section.

Aside from the Friends star and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, host Bob Barker, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, comedian Tom Smothers, singer Irene Cara, and actor Kirstie Alley were all paid tribute to. Actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, actor Alan Arkin, journalist Barbara Walters, and more, were also featured.

Rest in Peace Matthew Perry, Lance Reddick, et al #Emmys #Emmys2024pic.twitter.com/EvgKkFmsEc — Reneé Rapp Fan (What's a 'Pyro Les'?) ❤️‍🔥 🔥 (@foreverwilllast) January 16, 2024

Fans of the departed stars were emotional at the film, to say the least, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen their feelings. “Wasn’t ready when the In Memoriam transitioned from See You Again to I’ll Be There For You before it showed Matthew Perry at the #Emmys,” said one viewer. “A tribute to the great Matthew Perry. We will love you always, friend,” said another.

Braugher passed away on 11 December following a brief illness, Deadline reported. Perry died on 28 October 2023 at his Los Angeles home, and the cause of his death was later revealed by People as acute effects of ketamine in an autopsy report obtained by the outlet in December.

