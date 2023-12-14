Kat Wilderness has opened up about her life as a trans woman and recounts an experience at a Chicago house party.

“Nobody has the right to know that I’m trans other than myself and those who I choose to share that with,” Wilderness muses.

“I went to Chicago to visit family and to perform. I’m also a drag queen and I perform a lot and that’s what I do for my job,” she says.

“On the night of Thanksgiving, my cousin was like ‘yo, someone’s having a house party’. I didn’t know anyone there, and I was like you know what, this is a straight house party and I wanna go and just be a normal girl that’s going to a house party.

“I’m very very proud to be trans and be in the LGBTQ+ community and advocate for that, and be a part of the movement,” she notes. “But at the same time, it was cool because I’ve never really experienced that feeling to just be a girl just having fun at a house party.”

At the party, Wilderness had a heart-warming interaction with a guy who she describes as “really nerdy” and “really cute” at the same time.

“Our connection was there and we were flirting the whole night,” she reflects. “One thing led to another and we went into another room and we started to make out.”

However, Wilderness wasn’t sure how to tell him she was trans because she wasn’t sure “what his reaction” would be.

“If we’re trying to move forward in the direction to be like, we are women, we are whoever we identify as and we want to date this type of person, and if I’m straight and the guy is straight, then there shouldn’t be a difference,” she says.

“We do get killed every day for being who we are,” she adds of her identity as a trans woman. “It’s very sad because it’s like I have to apologise for being who I am, which is a woman.”