Daily Wire host Matt Walsh is still hung up on Dylan Mulvaney and her can of Bud Light, eight months later.

Walsh, who in May, alongside fellow Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles, admitted that conservatives’ calls to boycott brands over inclusivity are intended to persuade brands to end support for LGBTQ+ people by turning Pride collaborations “toxic”, just can’t move on Bud Light’s social media partnership with Mulvaney.

In April, Bud Light faced furious backlash after sending Mulvaney a personalised can to help celebrate 365 days of her public transition.

Eight months after initial backlash Walsh posted on his preferred platform of X/Twitter to share his disdain.

One post reads: “Bud Light is a brand owned by a foreign conglomerate that tried to push trans ideology and is now paying the price.

“There is absolutely no legitimate reason to back away or let off the gas. They deserve everything that’s happened to them.”

This shouldn’t even be a conversation. Bud Light is a brand owned by a foreign conglomerate that tried to push trans ideology and is now paying the price. There is absolutely no legitimate reason to back away or let off the gas. They deserve everything that’s happened to them. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 12, 2023

In a later post he claimed bud Light “push transgenderism” and is a “s**t” product.

Not only is Bud Light a woke foreign company that funds pride parades and tried to push transgenderism, it's also a shit product that tastes like stale rain water siphoned from a ditch. This should be the easiest boycott to maintain in history. Yet some on "our side" are going… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 13, 2023

You may like to watch

In response, Media Matters’ Ari Drennen wrote on the platform: “There’s something so horrifying spellbinding in a grown man throwing a public temper tantrum because other people have lost interest in his obsession with Dylan Mulvaney and returned to drinking a beer that he’s admitted he doesn’t even drink.”

Everyone on the right would be better off if they stopped humoring this guy; he is not on your team and never has been and his opinion of you is based entirely on whether or not you comply with his demands. — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) December 13, 2023

Musician Kid Rock was also one of the many right-wingers who attacked Bud Light at the time, but more recently is back on the beer and is drinking his favourite brew once more, having seemingly gotten over his short-lived outraged.

Walsh, however, remains furious.