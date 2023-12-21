The Daily Mail has been condemned for its “shameful” front page coverage of Brianna Ghey’s death just a day after “gloating” about the Tories’ trans school guidance.

Two 16-year-olds were found guilty of the horrific murder of Ghey, a “larger than life, funny, witty and fearless” trans girl. Ghey’s life was cut short on the afternoon of 11 February when she was stabbed and killed in broad daylight in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington.

A Manchester jury unanimously ruled the teens, known only as Girl X and Boy Y, guilty on Wednesday (20 December) after deliberating for over four hours. The judge said she would have to impose a life sentence, with the official sentencing to take place next month.

Vigils were held for Ghey, 16, after her murder prompted immense sorrow within the UK’s LGBTQ+ community. The loss of Ghey was compounded by the way certain media outlets covered news of her death and the subsequent trial.

The Daily Mail – frequently condemned as one of the leading voices in anti-trans hate in the UK media – has been called out for its coverage, including the decision to deadname the teen and turn the murder trial into a podcast.

People took to X/Twitter to share their disgust at the Daily Mail’s front page news coverage of the killing of Brianna Ghey and podcast promotion. It came just hours after the newspaper championed Kemi Badenoch’s defence of the government’s anti-trans school guidance on the previous day’s front page.

India Willoughby, a trans broadcaster, described the outlet as “scum” that waged a “relentless campaign demonising trans people” to then “monetise their murder as entertainment”.

Scum Daily Mail. This is why we need Levenson 2 and a new press regulator to replace the totally pointless @IpsoNews. Wage a relentless campaign demonising trans people – then monetise their murder as entertainment. Absolutely revolting. Shame on you @DailyMailUK @toryboypierce pic.twitter.com/dL32OF0cuI — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) December 20, 2023

Others denounced The Daily Mail’s “crocodile tears” for Brianna Ghey after just recently “gloating” about policies that would impact trans youth like Ghey.

What a difference a day makes…



The deeply transphobic UK press cried crocodile tears over Brianna’s death, hot on the heels of a relentless campaign of anti-trans propaganda, and gloating about Govt guidance to dehumanise trans kids! 😣 #hypocrites



#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3M63JiCqhD — Helen🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) December 20, 2023

Thank goodness the Daily Mail is here to campaign for the better treatment of the trans community https://t.co/CW8M9iGSfC pic.twitter.com/KQuHWg5VG5 — Martin Kimber (@MrMKimber) December 20, 2023

Genuinely fucking sickening how the Daily Mail enthusiastically promotes hatred against trans people for years on end, then sensationalises the murder of a trans girl to sell their shitty fucking podcast.



Inhuman cunts. pic.twitter.com/JgUNd3H5an — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) December 21, 2023

I know that it’s the Daily Mail and we should expect this – but the gall of a profoundly transphobic paper using feigned sorrow over the death of a trans girl to promote their damn podcast, days after helping @KemiBadenoch whip up even more hatred against trans kids is 🤮 https://t.co/RhvL5FwFrB — Mango Whizz (@mangowhizz) December 20, 2023

The Daily Mail yesterday vs today. You can’t promote “transgender fear” one day and then discuss how haunting Brianna’s story is the next.



These things happen because people aren’t taught that being Trans is beautiful and normal. Maybe stop enabling this yeah?! #TransRights pic.twitter.com/BAy2fRWCvm — Joss Robert Moore (@JoRoMo_) December 21, 2023

The Mail there, shedding some crocodile tears over the murder of a person they feel ought not have had the right to exist, in order to plug their true crime podcast feasting over the details while the ink on the verdict is yet to dry. Rank. https://t.co/WsBYpm4We1 — JH (@iamhighlystrung) December 21, 2023

The hypocrisy from this transphobic rag is sickening.



You just know that before the week is out, they'll be back to demonising trans and non binary people. Then again, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest were there to be a deeply hateful article in this very edition… https://t.co/gu7cVxwT2f — Nicola (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@nicclesb) December 20, 2023

Trans Media Watch previously referred to the coverage of trans issues by the UK media, following Ghey’s death, as a “new low”.

“The news of the murder of a young trans woman is shocking; but, given the climate of hostility whipped up over the past few years by the press, not unexpected,” the advocacy group said.

Speaking outside the courts after the verdicts, Brianna Ghey’s mother, Esther, remembered her daughter as a “fearless child” who filled their house with laughter.

“To know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in that park, with someone that she called her friend, will haunt me forever,” she said.

She added that it would take many weeks for the family to “heal” after the trial, but she vowed to continue campaigning for better “mental health support for young people and their families” at the end of January.

Peter Spooner, Ghey’s father, knew his child was going to be a “star” because of her loyal following on TikTok. He added that his “heart bleeds every day for Brianna” and has had a huge impact on the whole family.

Readers affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans free on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.