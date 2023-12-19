The UK government’s guidance for schools on supporting trans pupils has finally been published, and uses combative language and dog-whistles to describe trans experiences.

On Tuesday (19 December) the Conservative government released its long-delayed guidance for schools on how to support trans, non-binary and gender fluid pupils.

The non-statutory guidance aims to provide information to teachers and school staff on how to approach a range of issues related to trans youngsters in educational settings, such as pupils socially transitioning, changing names and pronouns, access to single-sex spaces, admissions to single-sex schools and sport.

The Department for Education says the guidance has been developed after working closely with the Equality Hub and utilises expert clinical view and interim conclusions from the Cass Review, as well as taking a “parent first approach”.

In the lead up to the guidance being released, a number of controversial leaks suggested the government could compel teachers to out trans pupils to their parents and ban social transitioning altogether. Rumours which have been deeply unsettling to supportive parents and educators, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and trans youth themselves.

These are the key takeaways from the 20-page document and what you need to know about the government’s guidance.