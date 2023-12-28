Police release image of man after flammable device left outside LGBTQ+ business

Police in New Hampshire have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with an incendiary device being placed outside an LGBTQ+ friendly business.

Concord police are investigating a “smoke-style” device which was left outside the Teatotaller Café and Bakery on Capital Plaza in Concord on 25 March this year.

At the time, the New Hampshire State Police Explosive Unit was called in and police determined the device was “most likely a device designed to generate smoke rather than an explosion” and added no one had been hurt during the incident.

The Teatotaller Café describes itself as a “queer hipster oasis” and sells a range of food alongside bubble tea, coffee and tea.

The newly-released image shows a man with a beard, who is wearing glasses, a pink ball cap and a blue Pink Floyd “Wish You Were Here” sweatshirt.

The police also believe he is associated with a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot.

Emmet Soldati, owner of Teatotaller, told local news that the situation has been difficult for the business.

“Being openly LGBT means sometimes people will try and antagonize you,” he said.

“We’re just happy that Concord is supporting what we do and is following up and holding people accountable like what we saw with the AG’s investigation.”

If you have any information related to the investigation, Concord Police are asking you to call them on 603-225-8600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com.