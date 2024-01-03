Lil Nas X promises the ‘greatest comeback of all time’ next week

Lil Nas X has promised to deliver the “greatest comeback of all time” when his new music drops next week. No pressure, then.

The singer couldn’t be more excited about his upcoming release if he tried – despite the intense vitriol he’s been getting from trolls on social media.

If anything, the haters only seem to push Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – even further. And this time, the “Old Town Road” rapper is ready to blow everyone out of the water.

Lil Nas X has been subject to a lot of backlash over his upcoming project, after revealing he’d be entering his “Christian era”.

Lil Nas X is teasing the “greatest comeback of all time”. (Getty/Emma McIntyre)

It was a declaration that sparked uproar among users online, who questioned how the Grammy-winner could go from giving satan a lap dance in the music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” to making Christian music.

But Lil Nas X has stuck to his guns and is certain that this next record is going to be yet another hit to add to his discography.

Stirring up some hype ahead of the release date, he took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (3 January) to tell his followers: “Lol I’m really bout to have the greatest comeback of all time. hope yall ready for next week.”

When his bold claim inevitably got some backlash from trolls, Lil Nas X took a moment to back up his argument – and it’s tough to disagree.

“I love this constant cycle the world has with me,” he wrote.

“When I started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. Then I made the biggest song of all time.

“Yall called me a one hit wonder. Then I dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits.

“Now yall saying my new sh*t not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite. 1/12/24”

Whether you’re on board with Lil Nas X’s next era or not, you have to admit it’ll be exciting to hear what he has in store!

Elsewhere in his latest X rampage, the “Panini” singer insisted that his “Montero” era was well and truly over, and there’d be no more lap dances for satan.

“Yall gotta let ‘Call Me By Your Name’ go,” he told followers.

“Me and the devil broke up three years ago. Yall acting like children of divorce.”

Lil Nas X’s next single, which hasn’t yet been named, will be his first since the 2022 track “Star Walkin’”.

Needless to say, we’re all ears!