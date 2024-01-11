Jane McDonald recently announced a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the With All My Love Tour in 2024, with 24 dates planned across the UK.

Tickets for Jane McDonald’s tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

The tour will begin on 11 October with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, with dates planned for Leicester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She’ll also perform a headline show at the iconic London Palladium on 14 October before heading to Newcastle, Edinburgh, Brighton and Birmingham.

The tour will finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena for a ‘hometown’ show on 22 October.

It’ll see the singer perform songs from her back catalogue including covers and tracks penned by Jane (aka the British Mariah Carey) herself.

She said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

You can find out ticket details including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They’re now on sale and fans can get them from Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

Tickets for Jane McDonald’s tour are priced at £42.30 / £53.60 / £59.25 / £66.00.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.