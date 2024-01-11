Mean Girls the Musical on West End: tickets, prices and dates.

Mean Girls the Musical is making its West End debut in London in 2024 – and this is everything you need to know.

If you’re excited about the upcoming film adaption starring Renee Rapp and want to catch the show live, then you can this summer.

The much-anticipated production is making its way to the UK from Broadway for the first time ever.

The show, based on the 2004 film of the same name will premiere at the Savoy Theatre from 6 June.

The hit Broadway production comes from writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

It follows all the characters you know and love – or love to hate – from the film including the plastics: Regina, Gretchen and Karen as well as Cady, Janis and Damian.

The musical features songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “I’d Rather Be Me”, “World Burn” and “Revenge Party”.

The show opened on Broadway in 2018 and played to sold out audiences until its final performance in March 2020.

It received positive reviews from fans and critics alike and has since toured across North America.

You can find out everything you need to know including venue details, ticket prices and more for Mean Girls the Musical on the West End below.

When is the show running?

Mean Girls the Musical will make its West End debut this summer, with an opening show set for 6 June.

It’s currently running until at least 27 October, with the best availability for tickets in September and October.

Where can I get Mean Girls tickets?

They’re now available to buy from ATG Tickets. Other retailers include Love Theatre, See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the show are priced at £20 / £35 / £45 / £60 / £82.50 / £99.50 / £132.50 / £150.

What’s the seating plan?

The show is running at the Savoy Theatre. The seating plan includes stalls, dress circle and upper circle seating. This should give you an idea of what ticket type you’ll want for Mean Girls.

The Savoy Theatre seating plan for Mean Girls the Musical.

Mean Girls hits theatres on 11 January. The stage production opens at the Savoy Theatre from 6 June.