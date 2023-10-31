Mean Girls musical in London has announced ticket details for its run at the Savoy Theatre.

The news was confirmed on 3 October – of course – that the Broadway smash hit would head to the West End for the first time ever.

The musical, based on the iconic film of the same name, will debut at the Savoy Theatre from June 2024.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public from 1 November at Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The hit Broadway production comes from writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

It features songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “I’d Rather Be Me”, “World Burn” and “Revenge Party”.

Casting for the West End production is yet to be announced, but stars including Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter and Ashley Park have appeared in roles on Broadway.

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman said: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

It’s based on the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

The film became a pop culture staple, with scenes from the film regularly used in memes and referenced in songs, music videos and films including Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey.

You can find out everything we know so far about Mean Girls tickets below, including presale details.

How to get Mean Girls Musical tickets

It’s been confirmed that public booking will open from 8am on 1 November via Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

While ATG members will receive presale access from 31 October. To find out more and to become a member head to ATG Tickets.

Tickets are priced from £15.

What is the Savoy Theatre seating plan?

This is the seating plan for the Savoy Theatre in London. This should give you an idea of which section you’ll want to try and get tickets for when they go on sale.

There’s the stalls, dress circle and upper circle to choose from.

Savoy Theatre seating plan.

Tickets for Mean Girls the Musical in London will be available from Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.