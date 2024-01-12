A Polish priest who allegedly organised a “gay orgy”, during which a man was hospitalised after overdosing on erectile dysfunction pills, has been arrested and could face up to eight years in jail.

Father Tomasz Zmarzły, from the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland, was arrested on Monday (8 January) and charged with sexual and drug offences, as well as failure to help someone at medical risk, according to police.

The priest allegedly threw a small party with a male sex worker in attendance, described by media sources as a “gay orgy”, at his apartment in September 2023, where one of the men collapsed after an overdose.

After police and paramedics were reportedly refused entry after being called to the medical emergency, an investigation was launched into Zmarzły for failing to help the man, The Guardian reported.

According to Polish newspaper Fakt, one of the party’s attendees called the emergency services, who claimed the unconscious man had taken erectile dysfunction drugs.

Police and paramedics reportedly struggled to enter the apartment before gaining entry and taking the man to hospital, where he later discharged himself.

Following Zmarzły’s arrest, prosecutor spokesperson Waldemar Łubniewski told the Polish Press Agency: “Three of the charges are drug-related offences, one of which is for giving another person an illegal substance.

“Another charge is related to violating another person’s sexual freedom.

“The fourth charge concerns causing serious bodily injury and failing to provide assistance to a person whose health and life was in danger.”

One of the charges, relating to an unspecified sexual offence, reportedly carries a maximum penalty of up to eight years in prison.

After the incident in 2023, Father Zmarzły was reportedly suspended, while the head of the priest’s diocese, bishop Grzegorz Kaszak, asked for Pope Frances to allow him to resign in October 2023.

Zmarzły has not commented on his arrest. However, he denied preventing the paramedics access to his home when the incident was first reported, telling Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: “I perceive this as an obvious attack on the church, including the clergy and the faithful, in order to humiliate its position, tasks and mission.”