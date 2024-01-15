Zayn Malik has released a new single with Pakistani band Aur, and has surprised fans by singing fluently in Urdu.

The former One Direction star is back, people! The British singer collaborated with the Karachi-based R&B/Hip-Hop trio, and remade their popular track Tu Hai Kahan.

The original version of the track has over 95 million views on YouTube, but the remake — released on 12 January — has already reached over 3 million.

Fans — or Zquad-members, as they’re affectionately known — have been quick to react to Malik and Aur’s collaboration, with one fan writing: “since childhood I knew I had the right guy listed as my crush @zaynmalik”.

“Desi girls, wake up, Zayn Malik’s one Urdu verse literally changed our lives,” another user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Some languages just make you feel things… I hope [Zayn] does more fully Urdu songs,” echoed another.

The single marks the first release from the 31-year-old since his single from last July, Love Like This.

“I was incredibly humbled when AUR reached out and asked me to collaborate on their song ‘Tu Hai Kahan,'” Malik said in a statement, as per Rolling Stone. “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we’ve done.”

The band members Usama Ali, Ahad Khan, and Raffey Anwar, added: “We are super excited for this collaboration as it shows that music has no boundaries.

“Tu Hai Kahan is such a special song to us, and it’s hard to describe how amazed we were when we first heard Zayn’s voice on the track. We’re taking Pakistani music global, and we can’t wait for the world to vibe to our music.”

The track was originally released last year and achieved the top spot on many South Asian charts, including Spotify India and Pakistan.

Tu Hai Kahan (feat. ZAYN) is out now.