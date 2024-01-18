Green Day announce ‘big news’ for their 2024 Saviors Tour
Green Day have announced huge news about their 2024 Saviors Tour.
The group have confirmed that they’ll be performing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full on each night of the tour.
The tour, which kicks off on 30 May will visit venues in the UK, Europe and North America across the summer.
In a post on social media on 17 January the group revealed the news to fans, adding that the setlist will also feature “a bunch of your other favorites new and old”.
Fans can still get their hands on tickets for the tour from ticketmaster.co.uk in the UK and ticketmaster.com in the US.
During their initial tour announcement, the group said it would be a celebration of 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.
But now Billie Joe and co. have confirmed that both of the albums will be performed in full, including the likes of “Basket Case”, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Holiday” to name a few.
The tour kicks off in Monte do Gozo, Spain on 30 May and heads to the likes of Lyon, Berlin, Milan, Arnhem, Dublin, Glasgow and London.
The North American leg then begins on 29 July in Washington DC and head to the likes of Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles and San Diego.
They’ll be joined by special guests Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, DONOTS, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK and Europe.
While The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas will support the group across North America.
You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
Green Day Saviors Tour dates
- 30 May – Monto Do Gozo, O Son Do Camiño – tickets
- 1 June – Madrid, Road to Rio Babel – tickets
- 5 June – Lyon-Décines, LDLC Arena – tickets
- 7 June – Nurnbeg, Rock im Park – tickets
- 8 June – Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring – tickets
- 10 June – Berlin, Waldbühne – tickets
- 11 June – Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – tickets
- 15 June – Interlaken – Greenfield Festival – tickets
- 16 June – Milan, I Days – Hippodrome La Maura – tickets
- 18 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 19 June – Arnhem, Gelredome – tickets
- 21 June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford – tickets
- 23 June – Isle of Wight Festival – tickets
- 25 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – tickets
- 27 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – tickets
- 29 June – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
- 29 July – Washington, Nationals Park – tickets
- 1 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre – tickets
- 3 August – Montreal Osheaga Festival – tickets
- 5 August – Queens, Citi Field – tickets
- 7 August – Boston, Fenway Park – tickets
- 9 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park – tickets
- 10 August – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium – tickets
- 13 August – Chicago, Wrigley Field – tickets
- 15 August – Maryland Heights, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – tickets
- 17 August – Minneapolis, Target Field – tickets
- 20 August – Kansas City, Azura Amphitheatre – tickets
- 22 August – Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark – tickets
- 24 August – Milwaukee, American Family Field – tickets
- 26 August – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion – tickets
- 28 August – Atlanta, Truist Park – tickets
- 30 August – Nashville, Geodis Park – tickets
- 1 September – Pittsburgh, PNC Park – tickets
- 4 September – Detroit, Comerica Park – tickets
- 7 September – Denver, Coors Field – tickets
- 10 September – Austin, Germania Insurance Amphitheater – tickets
- 11 September – Arlington, Global Life Field – tickets
- 14 September – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium – tickets
- 18 September – Phoenix, Chase Field – tickets
- 20 September – San Francisco, Oracle Park – tickets
- 23 September – Seattle, T-Mobile Park – tickets
- 25 September – Portland, Providence Park – tickets
- 28 September – San Diego, Petco Park – tickets
