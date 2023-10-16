The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce co-headline tour dates

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced details of a co-headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The two groups will perform a string of arena dates in summer 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour, Weezer said: “Today is the greatest day we’ve ever known. UK and Ireland we’re coming back around to co-headline a handful of shows next summer.”

The tour will open in Birmingham on 7 June and head to London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and finish up at Cardiff Castle on 14 June.

Fans can expect to hear both group’s biggest hits across the set including “Today”, “Tonight, Tonight” and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” from The Smashing Pumpkins.

And Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So”, “Island in the Sun”, “Buddy Holly” and “Beverly Hills”.

Weezer’s most recent releases were the albums OK Human and Van Weezer, which both dropped in 2021.

While The Smashing Pumpkins released their 12 studio album Atum across 2022 and 2023, with three installments of 11 songs.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale on the group’s website. This will give you access to a presale from 10am on 18 October.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 19 October. To access this sign up or log in to your Live Nation account. Then head to the Smashing Pumpkins artist page to choose your preferred date.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.