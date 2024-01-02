Green Day changed the lyrics of their hit song “American Idiot”, to attack Donald Trump during a New Year’s Eve performance – and all the usual suspects, including Elon Musk, aren’t happy about it.

During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Green Day’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called out Trump supporters by changing the lyrics to the 2004 track from “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” – an attack on former Republican president George W Bush – to: “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.”

MAGA stands for Make American Great Again and was widely used as a political slogan by Donald Trump and his supporters during the 2016 presidential election campaign and during his four years in the White House.

Needless to say, Trump supporters had a meltdown. Some claimed the band were part of the “propaganda machine” while others tried to brand them “irrelevant”.

Green Day shaded Donald Trump during their New Year’s Eve performance by changing the lyrics of “American Idol” to slam the former president’s MAGA supporters. (Getty)

Even billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk weighed in.

The owner of X/Twitter accused the band of going “from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it”.

But Green Day fans flocked to social media to share the live performance and laugh at the outrage.

It’s hilarious it took conservatives until 2024 to figure out that the band Green Day doesn’t like them lmao pic.twitter.com/HRyw35kPdA — Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) January 1, 2024

Green Day said “I’m not apart of the MAGA agenda” on new years rockin eve and I thought it was fucking badass — jamie (@shestyschneids) January 1, 2024

“I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” Green Day is awesome! 🤘🏾pic.twitter.com/KA0J8VJOkg — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) January 1, 2024

People being pissed about Green Day’s American Idiot MAGA statement as if they weren’t doing this on live tv back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Cm6HBM7Vg6 — ALLIE MISSES KISS//#1 RW&B DEFENDER (@Thewhorrorshow) January 1, 2024

American Idiot was literally about the fact that the US voted for Bush for a second term. I don’t understand how anyone is surprised that they would be against MAGA. Like. Have you ever listened to a Green Day album before??? https://t.co/ivL5WG8dJo — pascale (she/her) | 3 musketeers era ⚔️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@pascaleand0r) January 1, 2024

I love it when MAGA clowns think punk bands are on their side



Punk is the antithesis of everything they believe in



Rage Against The Machine hates MAGA's guts. So does Green Day — Savannah Kae (@SavvyWroteThat) January 1, 2024

This is Green Day singing their iconic hit ‘American Idiot’ on New Year’s Eve and adding “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda” to their lyrics. Love it. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/J3VxCcIvSC — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 2, 2024

If you're a MAGA still reeling from the revelation that Green Day doesn't like you please rest assured that Willie Nelson doesn't like you either. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 1, 2024

American idiot was about George W Bush lol cope. If you thought they liked republicans then you’re the dummy https://t.co/Ac2mOdgtvg — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹Jackie (@KaoticLeftist) January 1, 2024

Green Day have always been outspoken when it comes to politics, and they’ve never missed an opportunity to criticise former president Trump, who is the current frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

In 2016, Armstrong compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in an interview with Kerrang! magazine. The bisexual rock star said the “worst problem” with Trump were those who followed him.

“I actually feel bad for them, because they’re poor, working-class people who can’t get a leg up,” he said. “They’re pissed off, and he’s preyed on their anger.”

Armstrong then made the comparison to the Nazi dictator, saying: “He just said: ‘You have no options and I’m the only one, and I’m going to take care of it myself’. I mean, that’s f**king Hitler, man.”

Green Day have a long history of lambasting Donald Trump. (Getty)

At the 2016 American Music Awards, band members yelled: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA”, during a performance of their song “Bang Bang”.

And, following the devastating Maui wildfires last year, the band created shirts with the word “nimrod” pasted over a mugshot of Trump and sold them to support the people affected by the tragedy in Hawaii.

The band also gave a Republican Texas senator a piece of their mind during their 2022 European tour when they performed in front of a banner that simply read: “F**k Ted Cruz.”

Armstrong even floated the idea that he would renounce his US citizenship after the conservative majority Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the landmark decision that had established the right to abortion.