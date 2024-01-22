Leni Morris is stepping down as CEO of UK charity Galop after four years in the role.

Morris joined the charity in 2020 and is stepping down from the role at the end of January to undertake caring responsibilities for a terminal family member, as per a press release on 22 January.

The CEO has overseen organisational changes within the charity, including the expansion of national support services, launching the National LGBT+ Abuse and Violence Helpline for hate crime, domestic abuse, conversion practices and rape and sexual abuse victims, and tripling the number of Galop’s frontline staff who support victims of abuse and violence.

In the press release, Galop notes that they’re “incredibly grateful for the years of passion and commitment Leni has brought to Galop, and wish her and her family all the best during this challenging time”.

They added: “As a Board of Trustees, we’re very grateful to Leni for everything she has done for Galop. Under Leni’s leadership, Galop has grown significantly and delivers a critical service to our community.

“We’re now in a very strong position to continue our crucial work for LGBT+ abuse and violence survivors.”

Galop said that they will begin recruiting for a new CEO shortly, whilst Galop’s Deputy CEO, Amy Roch, will continue to work as acting interim CEO.

Roch joined the charity in 2021 and has over 15 years of experience working in the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and LGBT+ sectors in the UK.

“Throughout her time at Galop, Amy has made a significant contribution to the impact that Galop has had.”

As per the Charity Commission for England and Wales, “Galop is the UK’s leading lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans* (LGBT) anti-violence and abuse charity. We make life safe, just and fair for LGBT people.”

The charity provide advice and support to people who have experienced biphobia, homophobia, transphobia, sexual violence and domestic abuse, and aims to improve the way the LGBTQ+ community can get help.