Brianna Ghey trial: Teen suspect told co-defendant not to worry about getting caught

A 16-year-old girl accused of murdering trans teenager Brianna Ghey told her co-defendant not to worry about getting caught because the “police are s***e here”, a court has heard.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on 11 February 2023. A girl, who is being identified as X for legal reasons, was arrested the following day.

She and a boy identified as Y, both 16, were reportedly seen with Brianna on the day she died, the court heard. Both deny murder charges against them.

The jury were reportedly shown police bodycam footage of the moment that both X and Y, who were both 15 at the time, were arrested.

Two teens are charged with killing Brianna Ghey. (Cheshire Police)

The court heard that X’s mother reportedly phoned the police on the day after Brianna’s death. X told police she and Y had been with Brianna in the park, but claimed Brianna had then gone away with a 17-year-old boy who owned a car.

Cheshire Police officers wearing balaclavas and body armour then arrested both defendants just over two hours later.

During the footage, PC Chris Rigby could be heard at the top of the stairs of their home saying: “Listen to what I have to say. From the information I have received, you are under suspicion of the murder of Brianna Ghey yesterday.”

X was then cuffed by Police who warned their fellow officers to “be careful” because she has “really small wrists.”

After she was cuffed and escorted out of the building, X asked the officer: “How come I’m a suspect? Is it because I was the last person to see her alive?”

Jurors were then shown similar footage of Y being arrested on the landing outside of his bedroom. While being cuffed, he said: “I can explain.”

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, began on 27 November with justice Amanda Yip presiding.

The jury has heard that X and Y both allegedly had a fixation with torture, violence and death and that the pair had a ‘kill list’ of other child victims. A ‘murder plan’ was allegedly found in X’s bedroom.

Prosecution attorney, Deanna Heer, said that Y’s internet history showed him on the afternoon of Brianna’s stabbing searching for advice on breathing exercises for stress.

Later, X and Y began texting each other, with X saying: “Do you know what my favourite quote is? If you wish for peace prepare for war.”

She then asked Y: “Do you have anxiety about getting caught?” Y replied: “Probably.”

“You’re not going to get caught, don’t worry,” X responded. “Police are s***e here.”

Journalists urged to stop using Brianna Ghey’s deadname

Throughout the trial, activists and organisations have urged news organisations to stop sharing Brianna’s birth name – also known as a deadname – after Justice Yip shared it with the jury.

Journalists, including from the Daily Mail and The Independent, have been criticised for repeating Brianna’s deadname in press coverage.

Amy Roch, deputy CEO of the LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity Galop, told PinkNews that they see “firsthand the impact that rising transphobic discourse has on LGBT+ abuse and violence survivors”.

“It’s important that journalists recognise the harmful and real-life effects of perpetuating transphobic narratives in media coverage and the impact this has on the community’s everyday sense of safety.”

Trans broadcaster India Willoughby said there is “no justification” for the press sharing Ghey’s deadname.

She asked: “How does it help anyone repeatedly being told Brianna’s old name?

“The bulk of British media disgusts me. It’s not even that they don’t understand the pain deadnaming causes – They absolutely do. In fact, they revel in it.”

The trial continues.