Man arrested after trying to break into Taylor Swift’s NYC home

A man was arrested outside of Taylor Swift’s New York City home this weekend after he allegedly tried to break into the residence to see the pop star.

The unnamed man tried to access the Tribeca building where Swift lives when neighbours called the police on Saturday (20 January) to report a “disorderly person” outside, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet that they witnessed the man appear around the neighbourhood “for a few weeks”. Another person said they witnessed the same man “lurking here for a month”.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers took the man into custody over two open warrants from 2017 for failure to appear, a law enforcement source told CNN. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes relating to trying to enter Swift’s home, and there’s no current evidence he attempted to enter her unit.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed they had received reports of the man trying to open the door to the building.

A source told CNN that the man admitted he was there to see Taylor Swift when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Taylor Swift’s Tribeca residence has been the target of several other break-ins and attempts, including by some alleged stalkers.

A man was charged with trespassing and stalking in 2022 after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to the singer. Also in that year, another person was arrested for crashing a car into the NYC townhouse to try to gain entry.

In 2018, a man broke into the property and took a nap.

It’s not clear if Taylor Swift was at home at the time of this latest break-in attempt – or at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL game.

The NFL star made a heart gesture with his hands towards Swift, who was watching in the crowd with British supermodel Cara Delevinge, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ tense Saturday game against the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park in New York state.

Fans were left “practically in tears” after Kelce’s heartfelt gesture towards the “Blank Space” singer, who has been a regular at her boyfriend’s NFL games for months now, at the weekend match.