Paparazzo claims Taylor Swift’s dad punched him ‘in the chops’

An Australian photographer has told police that Taylor Swift’s dad punched him “in the chops” after the singers final Eras Tour show in Sydney.

Ben McDonald alleged to police that Swift’s father hit him in the face at the Neutral Bay Wharf, where he and his daughter had just come ashore from a yacht.

Swift’s Eras Tour, her first tour in Australia since her 2018 Reputation Tour, wrapped up in Sydney on Monday (26 February). The star performed three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney.

The New South Wales Police Forces say they are investigating an alleged assault by a 71-year-old man on a 51-year-old man at 2.30am local time.

Swifts representatives told Rolling Stone Magazine that two people, who allegedly grabbed security and threaten a member of the Swift’s staff, were “aggressively pushing” to get to Swift.

McDonald, a paparazzo, said the incident occurred while media waited to picture the singer as she walked towards two cars from a jetty.

He said of the incident, as reported by Sky News: “In 23 years, I haven’t been assaulted and punched in the chops, particularly by the talent’s dad.

“We didn’t go rushing down the jetty. We didn’t go rushing to the back of the boat. We waited for her to come up. Kept it very civil.

“But no, they… put the umbrellas up and umbrellas over her and then shove the umbrellas into our faces and then make out that we’re the ones making contact with them.”

Swift’s record-breaking tour, has been a huge success so far, with the opening night of Swift’s tour seeing her grant a little girl with terminal cancer her wish of “meeting Taylor Swift”.

The tour has even shut down years-long rumours that Katy Perry and Swift have been embroiled in a feud.

PinkNews has reached out to Taylor Swift’s representatives and Ben McDonald for comment.