Swifties have embarked on a new era following Taylor Swift’s latest release, The Tortured Poets Department. Her fanbase has once again proved their loyalty after flocking to a local London pub which was name-dropped in her new album.

The venue reportedly had to turn customers away after being swamped with fans of the Grammy award-winner, who appeared to reference the Vauxhall-based free house on track 17 of her surprise double album release.

Her song, “The Black Dog”, appears to be named after the Spring Gardens pub of the same name. Fans have theorised that the song details the demise of Joe Alwyn and Swift’s previous relationship.

The “Lavender Haze” hitmaker sings: “I am someone who until recent events you shared your secrets with and your location/ You forgot to turn it off/ And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog.”

In light of the recent Swift-mania fame, the pub updated its Instagram bio, which now reads: “Home to tortured poets @taylorswift” and even decorated the now infamous lyrics onto one of its windows.

The windows are even decorated with Swift’s lyrics. (@theblackdogvauxhall/Instagram)

One fan even posted on Instagram that “Taylor fans get a free Swift Half at @theblackdogvauxhall Pass it on. Available to anyone who sings a Taylor lyric to our staff.”

Staff at the gastropub said that they don’t recall The Eras Tour performer or the British actor going to the venue, but are happy that their fanbase has claimed the venue as their own.

Fans Kylee and Jordan Ludwig, age 20, visited the pub on 19 April, the day Swift’s album came out. Kylee told MailOnline: “As soon as we heard the lyrics and realised it was a real place, we knew we just had to come here. I mean, we can now say we were in The Black Dog on the day of its release.”

The two-part album appears to be an autopsy of her failed six-year relationship with Alwyn. However, the musician also appears to reference her spring fling romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy on the massive 31-track album.