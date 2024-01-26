Carrie Bradshaw’s statement white tutu from Sex and the City sells for over $50,000

Carrie Bradshaw’s statement white tutu from Sex and the City, worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, has sold for over $50,000.

The tutu might have cost the show’s costume designer, Patricia Field, just $5, but it’s arguably one of the character’s most iconic looks from her wardrobe. So much so, that one lucky fan forked out over 10,000 times the original price just to get their hands on a little piece of the show’s history.

The garment featured on the character during the infamous opening credits where she’s splashed by a bus and was recently sold at Julien’s Auctions. The company initially thought that the “oyster white tulle three-tier tutu skirt with a matching satin waistband” would sell for between $8,000-12,000. It sold for £52,000.

The dress was among the top three items sold at the auction, only beaten in value by a dress worn by Princess Diana, and a Givenchy look worn by Grace Kelly when she met President John F. Kennedy. Both of those items sold for $325,000, respectively.

According to the auction site, Field originally purchased the skirt in New York’s garment district “in a five-dollar bin”. Originally, actor Parker was meant to wear a 1998 Marc Jacobs dress during the scene, but Field decided to opt for an ever-green look that wouldn’t look dated a few years later.

Parker then wore the skirt once again in the movie Sex and the City (2008) whilst her character Carrie was clearing out her wardrobe. Spoiler alert: She decided to keep the skirt.

Fans of the show can re-live the show’s wardrobe in all its glory once again, as the comedy-drama is set to be released on Netflix. All six seasons of the popular HBO series will be made available on the streaming platform, as per Variety, after Netflix struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The series will be available on the streaming platform in the US, and “several other European markets” in early April this year, according to the outlet.