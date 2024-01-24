Get your heels at the ready, Sex and the City is coming to Netflix

Get your high heels at the ready, because viewers are about to head on a binge-watching date with the cast of Sex and the City, as the comedy-drama will soon be dropping on Netflix.

All six seasons of the popular HBO series will be made available on the streaming platform, as per Variety, after Netflix struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Soon fans of the series will be laughing, crying (or both) into their pint of ice cream as main characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones all navigate their work, love and sex lives throughout all 94 episodes of the series.

In the series, which originally aired on HBO between 1998-2004, Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Bradshaw, a writer who “finds inspiration for her column from the genuine, emotional and often humorous exploits of her friends and lovers.” Created by Darren Star and adapted from Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, the series also features Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall.

The series will be available on the streaming platform in the US, and “several other European markets” in early April this year, according to the outlet.

Sex and the City launched the divisive spin-off series And Just Like That in 2021 on HBO Max in the US and Sky and Now in the UK.

The spin-off was renewed for a third season in August 2023, and finally featured a long-awaited cameo from Cattrall.

After years of refusing to reprise her role as PR expert Samantha Jones – against a backdrop of feud rumours between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker – the 67-year-old actor surprised everyone by announcing her (brief) return.

The finale, titled The Last Supper Part Two: Entrée, follows Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) hosting a final meal to bid farewell to the Upper East Side apartment that saw the core four – Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha – through countless trials, tribulations and triumphs over the decades.

In the first five minutes of the episode, Carrie receives a phone call from Samantha, who now works as a publicist in London. Samantha explains that her flight to New York was delayed by three hours and so her plan to surprise Carrie and her friends at the flat had fallen through.

She still gets to pay her respects to the brownstone by shouting through the phone – in a slight British accent – “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous, fabulous flat.” The scene ends with Samantha kissing the phone – a poignant gesture which was entirely improvised by Cattrall.