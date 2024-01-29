Here are all of the best LGBTQ+ films to stream on Prime Video

Prime Video features a wide array of LGBTQ+ films to stream, which offer stories from across the LGBTQ+ community.

There’s a big mixture from the likes of the beloved royal romance Red, White & Royal Blue to the camp brilliance of But I’m A Cheerleader.

If you’re stuck on what to watch for a quiet night in, a group watch, or even catching up with an old favourite, Prime Video has a strong selection of great LGBTQ+ titles.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Matthew Lopez’s adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s novel garnered a massive fanbase, so a film retelling was inevitable.

The film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a British prince, as their relationship develops from enemies to lovers.

However, due to their high profile, they agree to keep their relationship a secret from the public, the press and their closest family.

But I’m A Cheerleader This 1999 film is a seminal LGBTQ+ watch. Jamie Babbit’s iconic, camp and downright fabulous film follows cheerleader Megan (Natasha Lyonne) sent to True Directions, a ‘conversion therapy’ boot camp by her parents. This camp is the last place you’d think queer love could blossom but when Megan meets Graham (Clea DuVall), it seems anything is possible. A heartwarming drama and a satirical take on ‘conversion therapy’, But I’m A Cheerleader is just fabulous!

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

There’s always time for a musical! Jonathan Butterell’s film is based on the stage musical, itself adapted from the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

The story follows 16-year-old Jamie who dreams of becoming a revered drag queen.

With his supporting mother and friends, Jamie sidesteps the bullying and judging glances to become his true self.

Cassandro

This biographical drama charts the rise of gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz.

Set in the late 80s, Roger Ross Williams’ film sees Saúl’s new coach encourage him to compete as an exótico and become the best of the best.

The wrestling identity of ‘Cassandro’ is born and Saúl begins to explore his identity and relationships as his lucha libre reputation mounts.

A Single Man

Tom Ford’s foray into the world of cinema saw him debut his directorial career with the stylish drama A Single Man.

The film charts a gay, LA-based college professor (Colin Firth) in the throes of grief, reliving memories of his deceased partner.

Based on Christopher Isherwood’s 1964 novel of the same name, A Single Man also stars Julianne Moore as Charley, a loyal friend who’s always by his side.

Tell It To The Bees

Dr Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) returns to her rural Scottish hometown after the death of her father in 1952.

She’s there to take over her father’s medical practice at the heart of the community and quickly becomes loved by the patients.

One patient in particular, Charlie, is fascinated by Jean’s bee colonies and Charlie’s mother, Lydia (Holliday Grainger), is in a failing marriage and spellbound by Jean’s presence.

Dating Amber

In Ireland, in the mid-90s, Eddie (Fionn O’Shea) and Amber (Lola Petticrew) decide that they will pretend to be in a relationship so everyone around them will stop speculating about their sexuality and they can avoid the homophobic attitudes of their rural Irish town.

Both closeted teens thrive when they’re in the big city of Dublin, both having the chance at early gay experiences which are equal parts exciting and terrifying.

Princess Cyd

Stephen Cone’s coming-of-age drama follows Cyd (Jessie Pinnick), a 16-year-old who is spending her summer in Chicago with her aunt, a famous novelist.

The change of scenery ignites new experiences for Cyd that include becoming infatuated with another woman.

Princess Cyd sees women from two different generations confront each other’s perspectives on sex and spirituality.

Benjamin

An underseen gem, Simon Amstell’s comedy-drama is an offbeat portrait of an up-and-coming filmmaker struggling to make another film after the unexpected success of their debut.

Benjamin (Colin Morgan) also has new feelings to contend with when a charming French musician wanders into his life and leaves him spellbound.

Uncle Frank

Starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, Uncle Frank is a road trip movie set in the 70s. The film follows Frank (Bettany), a gay man who is forced to confront his past, as he journeys home for his father’s funeral.

In tow is Frank’s 18-year-old niece Beth (Lillis) for a road trip that they’ll both remember forever.

While Uncle Frank is more drama than comedy, the film is a moving take on companionship and reflection.

We hope this list gave you some inspiration for the best LGBTQ+ films to stream on Prime Video!

All titles were available at the time of writing (29 January 2024).