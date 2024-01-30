ITZY announce 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour: dates, tickets and more
ITZY have announced details of their Born to Be world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.
The K-pop stars will embark on a world tour stopping off in North America, Europe, Asia and more in 2024.
Tickets for the ITZY world tour dates will go on general from 2 February via ticketmaster.com.
The tour begins in Seoul on 24 February and will head to the likes of Bangkok, Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore.
They’ll then take the tour to Mexico City and Santiago before heading to Europe for dates in London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.
The band will then headline 10 dates across North America including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
They’ll finish up the run with shows in Taipei, Manila and Hong Kong in July and August.
The Born to Be world tour will only feature four of ITZY’s five members, after Lia announced a break from promotional activities in 2023.
It’ll be in support of their recently released second Korean-language album, also entitled Born to Be. The LP features single “Untouchable” and reached the top 20 on the US World Albums chart.
You can check out the full ITZY world tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get ITZY tickets
In the UK and Europe, tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on 2 February.
The North American tour dates will go on general sale at 3pm local time on 2 February.
To find out more you can check your local listing below, including presale details, with Live Nation and O2 mobile presales taking place across the week.
ITZY tour dates
- 24 February – Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium – tickets
- 25 February – Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium – tickets
- 16 March – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena – tickets
- 21 March – Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena – tickets
- 24 March – Sydney, Australia, ICC Sydney Arena – tickets
- 26 March – Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena – tickets
- 6 April – Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium – tickets
- 15 April – Mexico City, Mexico, Pepsi Center WTC – tickets
- 18 April – Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena – tickets
- 24 April – London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembley – tickets
- 26 April – Paris, France, Zenith Paris La Villette – tickets
- 28 April – Berlin, Germany, Velodrom – tickets
- 1 May – Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Afas Live – tickets
- 4 May – Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalefre – tickets
- 18 May – Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium – tickets
- 19 May – Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium – tickets
- 6 June – Seattle, Washington, Wamu Theater – tickets
- 8 June – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena – tickets
- 11 June – Los Angeles, California, KIA Forum – tickets
- 14 June – Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – tickets
- 16 June – Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – tickets
- 18 June – Atlanta, Georgia, Fox Theatre Atlanta – tickets
- 20 June – Fairfax, Virgina, Eaglebank Arena – tickets
- 23 June – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center – tickets
- 26 June – Chicago, Illinois, Rosemont Theatre – tickets
- 28 June – Toronto, Canada, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort – tickets
- 20 July – Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena – tickets
- 3 August – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena – tickets
- 10 August – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena – tickets
